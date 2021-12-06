Arteta looking forward to 'special' Goodison return

Mikel Arteta believes Goodison Park is a "special place" to play football and is looking forward to Arsenal's game at struggling Everton.

The Arsenal manager spent six years as a player with the Toffees between 2005 and 2011 and is well aware of the atmosphere his team will face against Rafael Benitez's side.

"It's a special place to go back to because I had some amazing years there," he said. "I know what to expect going there under the lights."

Everton are on a run of eight games without a win and were beaten comprehensively by city rivals Liverpool last Wednesday, but Arteta thinks they will pose a significant challenge.

"[They are] a team that wants to put things right and win so it will be a tough game," he said.

"There are a lot of teams going through that [poor form] because this league has become that competitive that the moment you lose a game or two, the pressure is coming for everybody."