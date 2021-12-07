Losing to Everton was a bad result for an Arsenal team that should be thriving with no European football to play, says former Premier League striker Chris Sutton.

"In truth, this season is a wonderful opportunity for Arsenal to do really well in the Premier League," he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club.

"The fact they have no European football, they can sit and put their feet up most midweeks.

"It’s a bad result getting their noses in front and then they tried to slow everything down. They won a few free-kicks, the players lay down for too long and they showed no intent to grab the game by the scruff of the net and go on and win the game comfortably.

"Then they showed a bit of urgency when Everton got themselves back in it, but they missed a couple of golden opportunities."

