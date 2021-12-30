Man Utd v Burnley: Confirmed team news

Ralf Rangnick makes six changes following Manchester United's 1-1 draw with Newcastle on Monday, with three of those at the back.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Luke Shaw and Eric Bailly all come into the defence, with Diogo Dalot, Alex Telles and Raphael Varane dropping out.

Meanwhile, Nemanja Matic replaces Fred in midfield and forwards Jadon Sancho and Edinson Cavani come in for Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes, who is suspended.

Man Utd XI: De Gea, Wan Bissaka, Maguire, Bailly, Shaw, McTominay, Matic, Sancho, Greenwood, Cavani, Ronaldo.