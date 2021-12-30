Man Utd 3-1 Burnley: Dyche reaction

Burnley boss Sean Dyche, speaking to BBC Sport: "It is not just about them, it is about us. We wanted to come with the right mentality and to take the game on. I think we did.

"We created chances. Really soft goals to concede - two of them we could have got a block on them and that is my only real gripe, as a lot of the performance was bright.

"I thought we had a good handle of the first half, considering it is Old Trafford and it is hard to come here. We ask a lot of our players and I always put pressure on them as I expect more.

"If we get those blocks on, it is a tight first half. We scored a good goal. Second half we got our mentality right. It is tough, but you can't make it soft by conceding those goals."