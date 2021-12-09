Thomas Tuchel needs to nip current issues with his Chelsea side in the bud, says former Premier League left-back Scott Minto.

Chelsea have one win from their last four games in all competitions and Tuchel said his players "changed their behaviours" after taking an early lead in their final Champions League group match with Zenit St Petersburg.

"The standards that he’s set since he’s come in have been nothing short of incredible," he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily.

"I don’t care if he plays the academy side almost, he would expect his side to go out and if not win, then do the basics.

"If he isn’t seeing the effort being put in then that’s not right and that is the problem. That’s something which he’s got to be careful doesn’t drift from game to game to game.

"We know the Premier League title race is a three-horse race and Liverpool and Manchester City have shown in recent years you can’t afford to drop too many points.

"If you talk about this game as a one-off you can take that, but if you look at games where they haven’t seen games out you don’t want to take that forward into league games. Chelsea have to go and get back-to-back wins now."

