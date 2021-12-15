Kieran Tierney is "the outstanding candidate" to replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as Arsenal captain, according to former Scotland internationals Don Hutchison and Alan Hutton.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, Hutton said Arteta had shown strong management to strip Aubameyang of the captaincy and needs to make the right decision over who succeeds him.

"Tierney is the standout name for me," Hutton said. "He is one of Arsenal's best players. You can see with how he conducts himself on the pitch that he's learned a lot from Scott Brown at Celtic."

Hutchison agreed, saying: "You need a captain who has the manager's trust to manage the dressing room. They are responsible for linking the two together.

"Being captain of a club like Arsenal is an incredible privilege, especially with all the young players who are there.

"Arsenal need someone those players can look up to and Tierney is the outstanding candidate."

Listen to full discussion on the Aubameyang fallout from 33'13 on the Football Daily podcast on BBC Sounds