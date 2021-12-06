Benitez can use Arteta influence to get Blues back on track

Chris Coughlin, BBC Radio Merseyside

It’s now eight games without a win for Everton following last Wednesday’s Merseyside derby defeat and they are 16th in the Premier League.

Even with the injuries that have hampered the Blues' season, few could've seen them being in such a position less than three weeks from Christmas.

The situation isn't ideal for the Toffees off the pitch either, after the news that Marcel Brands has left with immediate effect after three and a half years in the role.

On Monday, however, they come up against an Arsenal side who are proof that a season can be turned around after a poor run of form.

Mikel Arteta's team were bottom of the table after three games, with zero points, no goals scored and having conceded nine. Since then, they've won seven of their past 11 games, with summer signings Aaron Ramsdale and Ben White contributing to a much-improved back line, and Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe proving to be effective up front.

There were ugly scenes after the midweek loss to Liverpool at Goodison Park, but Blues fans need to back their team on Monday night, with games coming thick and fast for Rafael Benitez's men.