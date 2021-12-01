Conte on Romero, Mura reaction and Bergwijn's future
- Published
George Cummins, BBC Sport
Antonio Conte has faced the media before Thursday's Premier League game at home to Brentford.
Here are the key lines from the Spurs boss:
Defender Cristian Romero will be out until the new year because his hamstring injury is worse than first feared. "The injury is serious," said Conte. "It's a pity because he is an important player for us. It will be January or February before we see him again";
After the embarrassing defeat in Slovenia by NS Mura last week, Conte said everyone at the club is "very angry", adding: "The performance was poor, but now we need to move on";
On the future of Steven Begwijn, who has been linked with Ajax: "He is fit to play tomorrow but he has an important evaluation to make on his future."