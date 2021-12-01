BBC Sport

Conte on Romero, Mura reaction and Bergwijn's future

Published

George Cummins, BBC Sport

Antonio Conte has faced the media before Thursday's Premier League game at home to Brentford.

Here are the key lines from the Spurs boss:

  • Defender Cristian Romero will be out until the new year because his hamstring injury is worse than first feared. "The injury is serious," said Conte. "It's a pity because he is an important player for us. It will be January or February before we see him again";

  • After the embarrassing defeat in Slovenia by NS Mura last week, Conte said everyone at the club is "very angry", adding: "The performance was poor, but now we need to move on";

  • On the future of Steven Begwijn, who has been linked with Ajax: "He is fit to play tomorrow but he has an important evaluation to make on his future."