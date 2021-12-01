Defender Cristian Romero will be out until the new year because his hamstring injury is worse than first feared. "The injury is serious," said Conte. "It's a pity because he is an important player for us. It will be January or February before we see him again";

After the embarrassing defeat in Slovenia by NS Mura last week, Conte said everyone at the club is "very angry", adding: "The performance was poor, but now we need to move on";