Team news: West Ham v Chelsea

West Ham United have no new injury concerns for the visit of Chelsea, with Aaron Cresswell due to be assessed after missing the draw with Brighton because of a back injury.

Angelo Ogbonna is a long-term absentee.

Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah is unavailable, having been substituted in the win at Watford after injuring his hamstring.

Reece James could return following an ankle problem, but N'Golo Kante remains out.

