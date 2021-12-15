Arteta's non-negotiables

George Cummins, BBC Sport

When Mikel Arteta joined Arsenal in December 2019 he spoke of the "non-negotiables". At the start of this season he repeated them again.

So, what are they?

"First of all, respect. The second one is commitment and the third is passion. Those three ingredients are non-negotiable. If you have them then I am sure we will do great things together," the manager said in August.

It’s clear Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has broken one of these, and his future is now in doubt at Arsenal.

Where does Arteta get these non-negotiables from?

"First of all, it’s the way I was brought up and raised. It's my parents and my family entourage. And then it's experiences I have had in life and my career as a player, with different managers and people who I admire," the Spaniard explained at Tuesday's pre-West Ham news conference.

At Manchester City, Pep Guardiola has let his players vote for the club captain since Vincent Kompany left in 2019. It’s currently Ruben Dias. Is that something that could happen at Arsenal?

"There are so many different ways to do it. Sometimes the manager can decide the captain, the second or third captain, and the group has to decide who is going to represent them.

"They are good and can all work if you have the right people. I have seen and participated in both of them. What's important isn’t the journey or the destination. The important thing is the company - that's the most important thing."