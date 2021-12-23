Klopp's complaints over fixtures

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

In his post-match news conference, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp made the point that he has been speaking about fixture congestion for six years but largely all he does is create headlines as nothing changes.

He will get some backing at today's Premier League managers' meeting.

Klopp will not be on his own in thinking the Carabao Cup semi-finals should be a single leg, not two. Managers have already spoken about fixture congestion and now there is a growing clamour for five substitutes to return in the Premier League.

Change is coming in terms of the fixture calendar. Fifa has pledged to reform it. Klopp and his colleagues have to ensure their voice is heard.