Southampton v Brentford: What does the form show?

This is the first top-flight meeting between Southampton and Brentford. The most recent league meeting between the sides - in League One in April 2011 - ended in a 3-0 victory for Saints at Griffin Park.

When facing a club for the first time in the top flight, Southampton have won seven of their past eight games, most recently beating Bournemouth 2-0 in November 2015.

Brentford have won their past two away games against Southampton - both 2-0 League Cup wins in December 2010 and September 2020.

Southampton won their first Premier League game in 2020 (v Spurs) and 2021 (against Liverpool) – but only once have they won their first league game in three consecutive calendar years (1969-1971).