'All we want is our players fit and available'

Bruno Lage was asked about Steven Gerrard's comments on checking the vaccination status of players before signing them.

Lage said every member of his Wolves squad is double-jabbed and he could see why some clubs might take that approach in the transfer window.

"All we want as managers is our players fit and available for the games," Lage said.

"I don’t care about my players lives when they are outside of the building. They are professionals and know what they have to do.

"As a manager, I want my players available every time. Training hard and being available for me to do my best work.

"When you invest a lot of money in one player, because we are living in different times maybe after that you can think about it.

"What I want in the end, is everyone available for playing."