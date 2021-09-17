Team news: Norwich v Watford

Dimitris Giannoulis and Josh Sargent are back in contention for Norwich after missing the defeat at Arsenal with minor injuries.

Christoph Zimmermann, Sam Byram and Przemyslaw Placheta remain out.

Watford full-back Kiko Femenia has returned to training following a hamstring injury and will be assessed.

Goalkeeper Ben Foster has overcome a similar problem but this game comes too soon for striker Joao Pedro, who is nearing a comeback from a knee issue.

