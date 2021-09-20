Lijnders on injuries, Norwich & role model Milner
Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders has been speaking before the Reds take on Norwich in the Carabao Cup third round.
Here are the key lines from Jurgen Klopp's assistant:
Lijnders confirmed that Thiago (calf), Trent Alexander-Arnold (illness) and Neco Williams (injury) will all miss tomorrow’s EFL Cup tie at Norwich;
Roberto Firmino will be back in first team training this week but will not be involved at Carrow Road;
Lijnders confirmed that Curtis Jones will start the match against Norwich. It will be the midfielder’s 50th game for the Reds;
James Milner filled in at right-back against Crystal Palace and topped several statistics charts during his display. Lijnders said he is an prime example to young players of how to conduct themselves;
On Liverpool’s strong start to the season, Lijnders said he was pleased to see that the squad are “hungry” to succeed this season, highlighting their confidence;
When asked about young winger Kaide Gordon, Lijnders described the teenager as a “typical LFC winger” adding that the senior players are taking care of him in his development.