Liverpool v AC Milan: The key stats

Liverpool and AC Milan have only met on two previous occasions in European competition, with both of them coming in the final of the Champions League. The Reds won 3-2 on penalties in 2005, before losing 2-1 in normal time in 2007.

After winning six of their first seven home games against Italian sides in European competition (lost one), Liverpool have gone winless in the most recent two – drawing 1-1 with Napoli in 2019-20 and losing 2-0 to Atalanta in 2020-21, during the last two campaigns.