Trent Alexander-Arnold: The quality of the ball from Trent Alexander-Arnold for Mohamed Salah to score his 100th Premier League goal is what we've come to expect from the full-back. This game was as comfortable for him as it was for Liverpool.

Virgil van Dijk: He knew he couldn't score directly from the set-piece but Liverpool's second goal came as a result of him putting the ball back in the danger zone. Van Dijk was part of another clean sheet against Leeds but looks menacing in the opposition penalty area once again. He's been outstanding for Liverpool since his return. With Van Dijk in the team, anything is possible for Liverpool again.

Thiago: I haven't been terribly convinced by Thiago since his arrival from Bayern Munich. He came to Anfield with a massive reputation but he has found the Premier League a different proposition to the Bundesliga. However, he has shown signs of his class and controlled the midfield against Leeds.

Read what else Garth had to say about Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk and Thiago, plus find out which other players made it into his team of the week