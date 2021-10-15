'Ranieri will teach Watford the ABC of football'

Claudio Ranieri will be taking charge of his first match since becoming Watford manager on Saturday when Liverpool visit Vicarage Road (12:30 BST), but how is the Italian viewed in his home country?

When he took over at Sampdoria in October 2019 they were bottom of Serie A, but they went on to finish 15th that season and then came ninth the next.

Italian football expert James Horncastle, speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily - Euro League podcast, believes Ranieri will go back to basics with the Hornets.

"If you go back two years to when Ranieri came in at Sampdoria it was exactly the same stage of the season: seven games, they were bottom and had lost six of their first seven," said Horncastle.

"He stabilised things and that's what he will do. He will teach Watford the 'ABCs' of football again - 4-4-2, keeping clean sheets and then we will figure the rest out.

"What I love about Claudio Ranieri is his positivity. He will be a steady hand at the tiller, like a captain in a perfect storm and it will not faze him.

"At Parma, he kept that team up. In February they were in the relegation zone and no-one gave them a prayer - then Ranieri came in and was a very calming presence."

