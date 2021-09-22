Brentford v Liverpool: Head-to-head stats

This will be the first league meeting between Brentford and Liverpool since May 1947. The sides played out a 1-1 draw at Griffin Park, which resulted in the Bees’ relegation from the top flight, while Liverpool went on to win the title.

Liverpool have won their past four meetings with Brentford, scoring 14 goals and conceding just twice. However, this is the first meeting between the sides since a 4-0 win for the Reds at Anfield in the FA Cup in March 1989.