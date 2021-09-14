BBC Sport

Crystal Palace v Tottenham: In pictures

Tensions were running high even before any goals were scored at Selhurst Park, as Spurs defender Japhet Tanganga was sent off after receiving two yellow cards in the space of five minutes

Already dominating before Tanganga's dismissal, Palace scored their first goal through Wilfried Zaha's penalty in the 76th minute, following a handball from Ben Davies in the area

It was the dream debut for new signing Odsonne Edouard, coming off the bench to score two goals and helping the Eagles to a 3-0 win

It was another fine performance from midfielder Conor Gallagher, who assisted Edouard's second and came close to scoring himself