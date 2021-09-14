Crystal Palace v Tottenham: In pictures

Crystal Palace v Tottenham: In picturesimage source, Getty Imagesimage captionTensions were running high even before any goals were scored at Selhurst Park, as Spurs defender Japhet Tanganga was sent off after receiving two yellow cards in the space of five minutesPublished35 minutes agoimage source, Getty Imagesimage captionAlready dominating before Tanganga's dismissal, Palace scored their first goal through Wilfried Zaha's penalty in the 76th minute, following a handball from Ben Davies in the areaimage source, Getty Imagesimage captionIt was the dream debut for new signing Odsonne Edouard, coming off the bench to score two goals and helping the Eagles to a 3-0 winimage source, Getty Imagesimage captionIt was another fine performance from midfielder Conor Gallagher, who assisted Edouard's second and came close to scoring himself