Southampton 0-0 West Ham: Moyes reaction

West Ham boss David Moyes speaking to BBC Sport: "Southampton made it difficult for us, but overall we had a lot of control of the game but we just couldn't find the openings or the moments required to get a goal.

"I felt we played well with the ball, but we didn't do that in the final third. I think we were poor, we didn't have the connections. It may have had a lot to do with the players being away for the international break."

On the red card: "[Antonio] had been booked for the first one. You just don't make any more challenges and give the referee a decision to make. My feeling was from where I was it was probably a booking and he got sent off for it."