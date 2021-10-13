John Stones said he was pleased his hard work paid off as the Manchester City defender scored to earn England a point against Hungary at Wembley.

“We’re disappointed with our performance and how it turned out," Stones told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"We set high standards as a team and I feel we’ve recreated those high standards and been consistent but it wasn’t one of those nights for us.

"We move on, we take the positives out of the game, we have got a vital point – I wish it was three – but it’s another good point on the road to the World Cup.”

On his first England goal, he added: “It’s something I’ve thought about a lot, I’ve worked hard in training to try to get on the scoresheet.

"I have to look on it in a positive way and say it was a big point. If I didn’t score we would have lost the game. I'm really pleased to score at Wembley in front of home fans, it’s been a while since my last goal but the hard work has paid off.”

