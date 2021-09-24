Rodgers on Millwall performance, Evans return & injuries
Brendan Rodgers has been speaking to the media before Saturday's Premier League match at home to Burnley.
Here are the key lines from the Leicester manager:
He was pleased with his side’s midweek performance in their Carabao Cup win over Millwall: “We played with spirit and intensity. We have to repeat that this weekend and keep it consistent";
Defender Jonny Evans could return to league action on Satuday after playing his first 90 minutes of the season against Millwall and Rodgers believes the Foxes are a “better team” when the Northern Ireland international plays;
“He gives great authority and insurance to the backline and to the team overall because of his tactical ability”;
James Justin and Wesley Fofana are now the only players carrying longer-term injuries.