Chelsea v Southampton: Confirmed team news

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel makes five changes from the side which started the Blues' previous league fixture - a 1-0 defeat by Manchester City.

Ben Chilwell makes his first Premier League start of the season while there are also starts for Trevoh Chalobah, Thiago Silva and Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Callum Hudson-Odoi at Stamford Bridge.

Marcos Alonso, Andreas Christensen, Jorginho are on the bench, while midfielder N'Golo Kante continues to self-isolate following a positive Covid-19 test and Reece James is ruled out through injury.

Chelsea XI: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger, Chalobah, Chilwell, Loftus-Cheek, Hudson-Odoi, Kovacic, Lukaku, Werner.

Subs: Kepa, Alonso, Christensen, Jorginho, Saul, Barkley, Mount, Ziyech, Havertz.