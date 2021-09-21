Reds set to pay out if Gordon makes debut

Liverpool could be set to pay cash-strapped Championship side Derby £100,000 if teenager Kaide Gordon makes his debut for the Reds in the Carabao Cup tonight.

Derby sold Gordon to Liverpool for £1.1m in February but the Rams will receive a number of additional payments depending on the 16-year-old winger’s progress.

The first would be a senior debut, which Gordon could make against Norwich in this evening's third-round EFL Cup tie, after impressing manager Jurgen Klopp with his progress since moving to Anfield.

Derby are preparing to appoint administrators this week after owner Mel Morris abandoned any hope of finding a buyer.

Does Gordon make your Reds starting line-up? Pick your Liverpool team to face Norwich