Frustration remains over lack of consistency

Rob Gurney, BBC Radio WM

Villa didn’t do enough to get anything from the game, despite a lively, high-press start against a visibly nervous Tottenham.

Once Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg had given Spurs the lead, they began to dominate - with Son Heung-min a constant threat.

Villa worked hard to stay in the game and Ollie Watkins showed again why England boss Gareth Southgate rates him by scoring his first goal of the season - converting Matt Targett's cross at the end of a move the forward had started.

More international experience should stand Watkins in good stead after an injury-disrupted start to the campaign.

However, Villa weren’t level for long - Son showing his stellar quality again to set up Lucas Moura, though Targett got the last touch.

Dean Smith changed his system from 3-5-2 to 4-3-3 with 10 minutes to go, bringing on Bertrand Traore - but his contribution was negligible.

So, frustrations continue about Villa’s lack of genuine consistency. But 10 points from seven games is a solid enough return, with a big derby to look forward to at home to Wolves in a couple of weeks.