Memorable debuts: Richarlison for Everton

Richarlison (Wolves 2-2 Everton, 11 August 2018)

While some raised their eyebrows at Everton shelling out £35m to sign a player with five Premier League goals to his name, Richarlison struck twice in an eye-catching debut at Wolves to allay fears over his credentials.

In his three seasons at Goodison Park, the Brazilian has ended the campaign on 14, 15 and 13 goals.

New Toffees boss Rafael Benitez will hope that Richarlison can break the 20-goal barrier, after he recovers from his Olympic exertions of course.

