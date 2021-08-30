Norwich v Leicester: The pick of the stats
- Published
This is Norwich’s worst-ever start to a league campaign after three games, (three defeats and -9 goal difference) with the Canaries only losing their first three league fixtures of a season in four previous campaigns.
Leicester have won six of their last seven away league games against promoted sides, with the only exception in that run being a 1-0 loss at Norwich in February 2020.
Since the start of 2019-20, Leicester’s Premier League games have seen 34 penalties given, more than any other sides’ fixtures have produced in that time (19 for, 15 against).