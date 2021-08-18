Luk who's back at Chelsea!

Seven years after leaving the club, Romelu Lukaku has returned to Stamford Bridge in a £97.5m deal from Inter Milan.

What were the reasons behind his move back to west London?

How many goals is he hoping to score for the club this season?

Is he the final piece in the jigsaw as Thomas Tuchel's side chase the Premier League title?

Lukaku will likely be asked those questions and more when he speaks to the media in his first news conference since his Blues return at 13:00 BST.

