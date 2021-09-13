Elliott injury a blow for Liverpool – Murray

Harvey Elliott’s injury is a blow for Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp, says former Crystal Palace and Brighton striker Glenn Murray.

The teenage midfielder was stretchered off with a serious ankle injury in Liverpool’s 3-0 victory over Leeds on Sunday, after making three consecutive Premier League starts for the Reds.

“It’s so unfortunate for them, after the injuries they had last year, to get such a major injury to someone who was turning out to be a real key player – it’s a blow for Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp,” Murray told the Football Daily podcast.

“He’s made a brilliant start to being in the Liverpool first team and he was highly regarded when he was out on loan at Blackburn last season, and you could see he’s got that star quality.

“We questioned Liverpool’s transfer activity. Are they going to freshen up that front three? Are they going to add forward thinking players?

“They didn’t, but at the start of the season I saw how Harvey Elliott had slotted in there and I thought that’s why they haven’t done that.”

