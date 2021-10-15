Hasenhuttl expects things to get tougher for Saints after Newcastle takeover

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl says he does not "have an issue" with Newcastle United's Saudi Arabian-backed takeover, although it means things will not "get any easier" for his side.

Newcastle finished two points above Southampton in the bottom half of the Premier League last season and both are among the four sides still seeking a first win of the campaign.

“I am not the guy who decides who is allowed to bring these people into the Premier League, and investment in the Premier League is a good thing, if I’m honest," said Hasenhuttl.

“It is not for me to say if it is right or not. It’s not a surprise, for me, that the Premier League is getting stronger every season. I feel it since I was here.

“When you’re a team like us, that gives their best players away for a lot of money and start again, you can feel it every year that it’s more difficult to compete with these teams because they all have the opportunities to buy players for a lot of money.

“Now there’s another bigger one coming and it doesn’t get any easier, that is for sure. But this is the Premier League. It’s fantastic because it’s another big impact money-wise for the Premier League, which does mean the quality is rising.”