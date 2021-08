Wolves have submitted an £8.6m bid to sign Marseille and Croatia defender Duje Caleta-Car but the Ligue 1 side want £12.9m before they allow the 24-year-old to leave. (Foot01 - in French)

Meanwhile, 25-year-old forward Adama Traore has recruited agent Jorge Mendes to help him secure a move to Tottenham. The Spain international wants to reunite with old boss Nuno Espirito Santo. (Footballer Insider)

