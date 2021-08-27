Dyche on injuries, slow start & fans
- Published
Rory Boyle, BBC Radio Lancashire
Burnley boss Sean Dyche has been speaking to the media before Sunday's Premier League match at home to Leeds.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Ashley Westwood and Matej Vydra have been training on the grass and will be assessed before Sunday’s game;
Speaking on the Clarets’ slow start, Dyche says his side, along with other teams in the League, will have to fight to get those early points on the board;
He thinks Leeds proved they were a “good outfit” last season and “this season again they’re certainly up for it”;
Dyche refused to comment on Maxwel Cornet rumours - the Lyon forward who's been linked with a move to Turf Moor;
Aaron Lennon is “fit and well” and “it’s good to have him back”;
Finally, the Burnley boss is looking forward to having the support of the fans at Turf Moor, adding “it’s another home game and a chance to perform in front of our fans with their backing."