BBC Sport

Norwich 1-3 Watford: Fantasy football top performers

Published

Watford cruised to a 3-1 victory over Norwich at Carrow Road in the fifth round of Premier League fixtures - but who were the top fantasy football performers from the match?

The bonus points were split between both sets of players:

  • Ismaila Sarr (3)

  • Josh King (2)

  • Billy Gilmour (1)

So which Norwich and Watford players - if any - should be making it into your team for gameweek six?

Read Alistair Bruce-Ball's fantasy football tips to find out

And listen to the Fantasy 606 podcast on BBC Sounds