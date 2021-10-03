Geoff Doyle, BBC Three Counties Radio

Sadly it comes as no surprise. This is the way Watford operate.

If the board don’t feel the head coach is getting the most out of their players he goes. The board don’t hang around.

It’s a bit harsh on Xisco Munoz who got Watford into the Premier League with a smile on his face but who may have come up short tactically at the top level. Inexperience was a factor too. And the majority of displays this season weren’t good enough.

Watford have deployed this hire and fire policy under the Pozzo regime and it successfully got them into the Premier League and gave them five years of top-flight football before relegation two seasons ago. The club are fearful of relegation again and will argue they need to be proactive if concerned with the current coach.

The board just need to hire the right one. But that is proving to be difficult - certainly in the last few years.

Long term it’s a bit of a flawed policy as the club lack stability and cohesion. And what if the players who are given to the coach aren’t quite good enough?

It’s pretty clear that recruiting the right head coach is absolutely vital at Watford but so too is recruitment of players if they want to remain in the top flight. Watford need to do better at getting these key decisions right.