Team news: Crystal Palace v Tottenham

Crystal Palace's summer signings Odsonne Edouard and Michael Olise could be in line to make their debuts.

Captain Luka Milivojevic is also expected to make his first appearance of the season, but Eberechi Eze remains a long-term absentee.

Tottenham are without Giovani Lo Celso, Cristian Romero and Davinson Sanchez as they need to follow Covid-19 protocols having played for their countries.

Son Heung-min is a doubt after injuring his calf on international duty.

Who makes your Palace team this weekend?

Pick and share your Spurs XI here