Salah: It's official - Mohamed Salah is back to his best and being the player I saw arrive at Anfield four years ago.

Regular readers will know that I have had my issues with Salah when I thought he was chasing the Golden Boot award the moment the first ball of the season was kicked. Not any more.

Against Manchester City, he was unselfish, showed blistering pace and sublime finishing. The ball for Sadio Mane to score was sensational, while his own goal was just breathtakingly brilliant in such circumstances.

Great to you have you back, Mo.

Find out who else made it into Garth's team of the week