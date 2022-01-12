Could Georginio Wijnaldum make a return to St James' Park? Newcastle are one of a number of clubs interested in bringing the 31-year-old Paris St-Germain and Netherlands midfielder back to the Premier League. (Football London), external

Meanwhile, the Magpies remain favourites to sign Reims striker Hugo Ekitike, despite Brentford and Brighton making bids for the 19-year-old France Under-20 international. (90min), external

And Newcastle will also compete with Brighton to sign Argentine defender Marcos Senesi, 24, from Feyenoord. (Football Insider), external

Want more transfer news? Read Wednesday's full gossip column