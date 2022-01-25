Who are the best set-piece takers to grace the Premier League?

A new series of the Match of the Day Top 10 podcast is just around the corner - and we want you to get involved in the panel's selections.

Alan Shearer, Micah Richards and Gary Lineker will return in the spring but they have narrowed down their selections and would like your suggestions on who they've picked.

Today's topic is the top 10 set-piece takers and a former Leeds United full-back has made the list.

Ian Harte: Former Leeds full-back Harte had a wand of a left foot. The ex-Republic of Ireland international was a master at getting the ball up and over the opposition wall - and down again - from all angles. In 237 appearances for the club, he scored 10 direct free-kicks.

He was no less deadly from the penalty spot, scoring 10 of them during the Yorkshire club's most successful Premier League spell.

Have your say on the three best set-piece takers to play in the Premier League