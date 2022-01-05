We're already five days into the January transfer window, so here's a brief round-up of the best Newcastle transfer gossip to drop so far:

Real Madrid don't plan to make a formal offer for defender Antonio Rudiger, despite being one of the clubs to express interest in the 28-year-old, along with Paris St-Germain, Juventus and Bayern Munich. Rudiger has made it known that he feels underpaid at Stamford Bridge and would only stay for more money. (Marca), external

Meanwhile, the Blues' contract extension talks with defender Andreas Christensen have stalled again, with Barcelona interested in a January move for the Denmark defender, who is out of contract in the summer. (Gianluca di Marzio - in Italian), external

The upset around Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku continues after he informed Thomas Tuchel that he has no plans to leave Chelsea despite saying he was "not happy" at the club in an interview with Sky Italia.(Times - subscription required), external

