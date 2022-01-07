Watford are one of a number of clubs interested in Liverpool's Nat Phillips, who has been told he can leave Anfield last month.

Speaking about the centre-back on the Transfer Gossip Daily on BBC Sounds, the Telegraph's Luke Edwards said: "I’ve been impressed by Nat Phillips when I’ve seen him.

"He’s maybe not the great ball-playing centre-half that a lot of clubs want, but he came in last year when Liverpool had a lot of injury problems and did pretty well.

"For a club in the bottom half of the Premier League, he would be a really good signing and from what I’ve been told they are very much assessing his options.

"He will be allowed to leave Liverpool and I think he will be a good signing."

Hear more of the latest transfer rumours on BBC Sounds