Your views on Chelsea's transfer window so far

We've been asking you to give your thoughts on which players Chelsea should sign, keep or sell.

Here's what you have been talking about so far:

Oliver Barquin: I think Chelsea should sign Marcos Llorente from Atletico because we are lacking in full-backs and centre-midfielders and he is both of those.

Dan Miller: Unfortunately, Lukaku hasn’t been (and indeed isn’t) good enough for Chelsea. Sell him for a loss and pull out all the stops to sign Erling Haaland. Other than that, I’d promote more of our outstanding youngsters - Mason Mount is worth £75m in today’s market so it’s a no-brainer really.

Daniel Munnai: In this January transfer window, I suggest we should sell Hakim Ziyech , Christian Pulisic and buy two quality right and left-wingers in Raphinha and Allan Saint-Maximin. Marcos Alonso should be replaced by Ian Maatsen. And we should recall Armando Broja and buy two defenders - Kounde and Dest.

