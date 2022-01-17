Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

Step one: Evade a challenge from N'Golo Kante.

Step two: Use Foden's dummy run to create space and make the goalkeeper think.

Step three: Unleash a brilliant bending shot into the far corner.

It was Kevin De Bruyne showing that, after injury and Covid, he's back to his best.

He'll get the headlines because it was his goal, but the work-rate of the team was phenomenal. Rodri and Bernardo in particular, who marshalled the midfield, made decisive tackles and interceptions and controlled the play. Sterling too on the right.

But I have to admit I was disappointed in Chelsea. Yes, for them it was 'must not lose' but that shouldn't have meant that they sat deep in the first half. They showed in the second half they could be a threat and nearly took the lead from Romelu Lukaku. They could have equalised immediately after De Bruyne's goal too if it wasn't for a great block by Aymeric Laporte.

When it comes to the title race, it's not quite one hand on the trophy, but a couple of fingers for Manchester City. For Chelsea, 13 points behind, you have to say that's it. So what can Liverpool offer? The three horse race is down to two. If they fluff their lines, City can go solo.