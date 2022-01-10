BBC Sport

Chelsea 5-1 Chesterfield: The key stats

  • Chelsea have reached the fourth round of the FA Cup in each of the past 24 seasons, with their last elimination at the third-round stage coming back in 1997-98, losing 5-3 to Man Utd at Stamford Bridge.

  • Chesterfield became the first non-league side to score an FA Cup goal against Chelsea since Swindon Town in January 1915.

  • Lewis Baker came on to make his first appearance for Chelsea since an FA Cup third-round tie against Derby County in 2014 - eight years and three days ago.