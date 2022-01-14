United top Europe's spending list for 2021

Manchester United spent more than any other club in Europe in 2021, new data published by football's world governing body Fifa shows.

Of the 20 European clubs to spend the most on international transfers in 2021, 10 were from England.

United spent more than any other club on the list after Jadon Sancho's £73m move to Old Trafford, plus the transfers of Raphael Varane (£34m) and Amad Diallo (£19m)

Read more on the clubs that dominated international transfer spending in 2021