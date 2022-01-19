Phil McNulty, BBC chief football writer

Peter Robinson may have been the man behind the scenes at Liverpool as they rose to supremacy at home and abroad during his 35-year Anfield career, but he is quite simply one of the most important figures in the club’s history.

The man known to everyone inside Anfield as “PBR” was the consummate administrator and calming influence, someone who dedicated his life to Liverpool and was prepared to literally work 24 hours days to ensure they achieved and maintained success.

Robinson was a sounding board for the volatile Bill Shankly, the deal maker who ensured the Scot and successors Bob Paisley and Joe Fagan kept Liverpool at the top.

He remained a personality of towering significance under Sir Kenny Dalglish, Graeme Souness and Roy Evans – then used a close friendship formed over many years with Gerard Houllier to bring him in to revitalise the club in 1998.

He also saw Liverpool through the horrors of Heysel in 1985 and the tragedy of Hillsborough four years later. Robinson was behind the decision to throw open the doors of Anfield and let supporters turn the Kop end into a commemorative carpet of flowers following the disaster in 1989.

Robinson’s other great sporting love was cricket but nothing surpassed his professional desire to keep Liverpool at the top.

It was not uncommon to ring the ex-directory phone Robinson kept on his desk at Anfield well after midnight to check a story or make an inquiry and he would pick up in an instant.

He may not have worn a red shirt in Liverpool’s glory days but no-one was more committed to making the club great. When the history of Liverpool is written, the great Peter Robinson should always be afforded a huge place in that story.