Lawro's predictions: 0-2

I am not sure what sort of team Everton boss Rafa Benitez will put out at Hull, but it helps him out that the Tigers are struggling too.

Danny's prediction: 1-3

I thought Hull could be a potential banana skin but Everton's new signings will give them a boost, so I am going to go with them to win.

Find out how Lawro and Danny think the rest of the FA Cup third round ties will go