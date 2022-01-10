Your views on West Ham's transfer window

We've been asking you to give us your thoughts on West Ham's transfer business and what you hope to see before the window closes.

Here are some of your views so far:

Toby: West Ham desperately need reinforcements, despite having a starting 11 with the potential for top four. I think we need Jesse Lingard to give the team some energy. Adam Hlozek from Sparta Prague - should have a chance to get him cheap because of new investor Daniel Kretinsky. Also defensive reinforcements such as Sven Botman and Lucas Digne.

Marco, Switzerland: Lucas Digne would be a great signing and another striker as back-up for Michail Antonio should be signed. Breel Embolo might also be a great addition.

Have your say here