Swindon Town v Manchester City: Confirmed team news

Stand-in Manchester City boss Rodolfo Borrell names a strong side against their League Two hosts despite the Covid-19 outbreak at the club.

There are just four changes from the win against Arsenal at the weekend, with goalkeeper Zack Steffen replacing Ederson, while Ilkay Gundogan comes in and takes over as captain.

Kyle Walker is also among the starting XI, with Aymeric Laporte dropping to the bench. Cole Palmer also comes in, with Raheem Sterling out.