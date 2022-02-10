Everton have lost just one of their last eight Premier League games against Leeds (won four, drawn three).

Leeds won this fixture 1-0 last season, following a 13-game winless away league run against Everton. They have not won back-to-back league visits to Goodison Park since November 1976.

Since the start of October, Everton have won fewer points (six) than any other side in the Premier League. The Toffees have won just one of their 15 league games in this run (drawn three, lost 11) and have kept just one clean sheet.