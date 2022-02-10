Everton v Leeds: What does the form show?
- Published
Everton have lost just one of their last eight Premier League games against Leeds (won four, drawn three).
Leeds won this fixture 1-0 last season, following a 13-game winless away league run against Everton. They have not won back-to-back league visits to Goodison Park since November 1976.
Since the start of October, Everton have won fewer points (six) than any other side in the Premier League. The Toffees have won just one of their 15 league games in this run (drawn three, lost 11) and have kept just one clean sheet.
Leeds have lost all four of their away league games kicking off at 15:00 on a Saturday since their return to the top flight in 2020. The Whites’ last such victory in the competition was at Blackburn Rovers in April 2004 (2-1).